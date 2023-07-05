Rockford Raptors U23 team ready to play in State Cup Semifinals

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rockford Raptors U23 team is gearing up for the State Cup Semifinal Thursday night at Sportscore Two. They play the Chicago Kics FC team at 7 PM, with the winner moving on to the championship game on Saturday.
The team is made up of current and former high school players from around the area. Including Hononegah Senior Molly Hughes and Dixon Graduate and Loyola Rambler Taylor Harrison. The two Raptors are ready for some high stakes club soccer.
"We all want to win," Harrison said. "Especially when we get in to the State Cup and when it actually matters for the next year. We all take it pretty seriously. So the semifinal game is really important to us."
"I think this is very competitive because all these people come from a bunch of different colleges and they're used to competing at a really high level," Hughes said. "Winning in college means a lot more, so I think everyone comes into games with a big mentality and wants to win. It's very competitive every practice every game."