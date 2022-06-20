 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Intensely hot temperatures and moderately high
humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Raptors qualify for ECNL National Playoffs

LOVES PARK (WREX) - Two Rockford Raptor Club Soccer teams are getting ready to represent the area on a national stage. The 15U and 17U teams will head to San Diego this weekend to compete in the ECNL National Playoffs. 

This is the second year in a row the 17U team has qualified and the first year for the 15U team. Athletes on the teams have grown close together after spending countless hours on the field. 

"They're like a family to me," Raptors player Aiden Montes said. "We spend a lot of time together training everyday."

His teammate, Jorge Leon, feels the same way.

"I see them as a brotherhood. We're always together, we've been through a lot. I just feel like this team is very important." 

A lot of hard work was put in to to make it to the national stage. The team is excited to show off all that hard work on the field.

"We spent a lot of time together on and off the field as a team," Montes said. "We went last year and the results weren't that great, so we trained harder this year."

"We just kept building our confidence up," Leon said. "All that hard work that we put in was really great."

The Raptors head to San Diego for the big event this Friday.

