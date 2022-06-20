Rockford Raptors qualify for ECNL National Playoffs

LOVES PARK (WREX) - Two Rockford Raptor Club Soccer teams are getting ready to represent the area on a national stage. The 15U and 17U teams will head to San Diego this weekend to compete in the ECNL National Playoffs.
This is the second year in a row the 17U team has qualified and the first year for the 15U team. Athletes on the teams have grown close together after spending countless hours on the field.
"They're like a family to me," Raptors player Aiden Montes said. "We spend a lot of time together training everyday."
His teammate, Jorge Leon, feels the same way.
"I see them as a brotherhood. We're always together, we've been through a lot. I just feel like this team is very important."
A lot of hard work was put in to to make it to the national stage. The team is excited to show off all that hard work on the field.
"We spent a lot of time together on and off the field as a team," Montes said. "We went last year and the results weren't that great, so we trained harder this year."
"We just kept building our confidence up," Leon said. "All that hard work that we put in was really great."
The Raptors head to San Diego for the big event this Friday.