 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Raptors players celebrate college commitments

  • 0
Audrey Cassata, Bre Culver and Jada Harvey

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Members of the Rockford Raptors club soccer program gathered to celebrate their players who will go on to play in college next year. They held a big signing ceremony so they could all get pictures together and share in the moment. All the players have their reasons for the colleges they chose.

"I like playing soccer in the cold and Green Bay is definitely cold," said Audrey Cassata, a Hononegah grad who will play at UW-Green Bay. "They saw me at a showcase and I went to an ID camp. I definitely like the campus there and they have a good soccer program."

Boylan's Jack Bonavia helped the Titans win a state championship last fall, and is excited to take on his next challenge at North Central.

"I know a couple of guys on the team from Raptors that went there," Bonavia explains. "One from Guilford and one from Belvidere North. They had a really successful season last year. They made the national tournament and went 18-1. I'm excited to go on a really good team."

Here's a list of all the Raptors players who will play in college next year.

GIRLS

Kaylen Abrahemsen - St. Ambrose

Mackenzie Alvarez - St. Xavier

Audrey Cassata - UW-Green Bay

Bre Culver - UW-Milwaukee

Anika Elgin - UW-Platteville

Kennedy Ginner - St. Ambrose

Geneva Hann - Brescia

Jada Harvey - Lewis

Hailey Henry - St. Xavier

Elizabeth Macijewski - Grace

Anika Roush - UW Osh Kosh

Madisyn Smith - Lewis

Isabella Spera - UW-Platteville

Savannah Swopes - UW-Eau Claire

BOYS

Jack Bonavia - North Central

Joshua Ceniceros - Rock Valley

Brayan Cuevas - Rock Valley

Julio Davila - Rock Valley

Alyas Fritz - Rock Valley

Luis Hernandez - Rock Valley

Bradyn Langloss - North Central

Jaep Pinedo - Rock Valley

Jovanni Ramos - Rock Valley

Efrain Rivas - Chicago State

Bryan Sanchez - Parkland

Milan Sekulic - Rock Valley

Taylor Sowell - Loras

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you