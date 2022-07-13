Rockford Raptors players celebrate college commitments

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Members of the Rockford Raptors club soccer program gathered to celebrate their players who will go on to play in college next year. They held a big signing ceremony so they could all get pictures together and share in the moment. All the players have their reasons for the colleges they chose.
"I like playing soccer in the cold and Green Bay is definitely cold," said Audrey Cassata, a Hononegah grad who will play at UW-Green Bay. "They saw me at a showcase and I went to an ID camp. I definitely like the campus there and they have a good soccer program."
Boylan's Jack Bonavia helped the Titans win a state championship last fall, and is excited to take on his next challenge at North Central.
"I know a couple of guys on the team from Raptors that went there," Bonavia explains. "One from Guilford and one from Belvidere North. They had a really successful season last year. They made the national tournament and went 18-1. I'm excited to go on a really good team."
Here's a list of all the Raptors players who will play in college next year.
GIRLS
Kaylen Abrahemsen - St. Ambrose
Mackenzie Alvarez - St. Xavier
Audrey Cassata - UW-Green Bay
Bre Culver - UW-Milwaukee
Anika Elgin - UW-Platteville
Kennedy Ginner - St. Ambrose
Geneva Hann - Brescia
Jada Harvey - Lewis
Hailey Henry - St. Xavier
Elizabeth Macijewski - Grace
Anika Roush - UW Osh Kosh
Madisyn Smith - Lewis
Isabella Spera - UW-Platteville
Savannah Swopes - UW-Eau Claire
BOYS
Jack Bonavia - North Central
Joshua Ceniceros - Rock Valley
Brayan Cuevas - Rock Valley
Julio Davila - Rock Valley
Alyas Fritz - Rock Valley
Luis Hernandez - Rock Valley
Bradyn Langloss - North Central
Jaep Pinedo - Rock Valley
Jovanni Ramos - Rock Valley
Efrain Rivas - Chicago State
Bryan Sanchez - Parkland
Milan Sekulic - Rock Valley
Taylor Sowell - Loras