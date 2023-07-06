Rockford Raptors celebrate college signings

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rockford Raptors celebrated the college signings of their recently graduated seniors on Thursday. The Raptors have had tons of local talent play for them throughout the years at a wide range of ages.
14 players from the girls side will be moving on to the college level next season, along with 18 from the boys side. That's including recent Hononegah graduate William Eiss, who's taking his talents to Illinois Wesleyan next season.
"Just getting back to those high competitive games, having that school spirit," Eiss said. "They placed in the middle of the pack last year, so hopefully we can get up there in the table this year and beat North Central."