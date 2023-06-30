Rockford-native Fred VanVleet signs with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON — Rockford-native and NBA Champion Fred VanVleet has reportedly signed a deal to play with the Houston Rockets.
VanVleet, who has spent his entire NBA career so far with the Toronto Raptors, has signed a three-year contract with the Rockets, worth $130 million. This is according to multiple reports, including from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/B6WwPmLYq1— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
At 29 years old, VanVleet is joining his second NBA team, after winning an NBA championship with the Raptors and being named an NBA All Star in the 2021-22 season.
In the last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points per game, making 34.2% of his three-pointers, as well as 7.2 assists per game, the most so far in his career.
The Rockford-native has made a name for himself throughout the world of basketball, even in his high school career. He led the Auburn Knights to third place at State in the 2013 season.
As he moved on to Wichita State, he helped lead the Shockers to the Final Four the next season. He signed with Toronto Raptors in 2016 after going undrafted in that year's NBA Draft.
VanVleet's reported contract is the first-ever "max" contract for an undrafted NBA player.
VanVleet says he will always remember his time in Canada.
"I've got a lot of love and emotional attachment to Toronto," VanVleet told 13 WREX's Ethan Wiles in June. "The franchise, the city treated me so well, but ultimately it's a business at the end of the day."
Throughout his career, VanVleet has made many trips back to the Stateline, including for the FVV Summer Camp, kicked off by the FVV Block Party in downtown Rockford, as well as many other community events.