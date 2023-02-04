 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Lutheran Basketball stays undefeated in conference play, Rockford University wins a close one

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Crusaders stayed undefeated in conference play on Saturday with a dominant win over Byron. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you