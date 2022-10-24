 Skip to main content
Rockford Lutheran Alum traded to the New York Jets

Robinson is in his third NFL season

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Jaguars Running Back and Rockford Lutheran alum James Robinson is being traded to the Jets for a sixth round pick. The undrafted free agent signed with the Jaguars in 2020 and was in his third season with the Jaguars. 

Robinson had a strong start to the season with 340 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, but saw his usage fall off on Sunday in the Jags loss to the Giants. 

Robinson should have a much larger work load with the Jets. New York lost their rooking running back Breece Hall for the season on Sunday. 

