Rockford Lutheran Alum traded to the New York Jets

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Jaguars Running Back and Rockford Lutheran alum James Robinson is being traded to the Jets for a sixth round pick. The undrafted free agent signed with the Jaguars in 2020 and was in his third season with the Jaguars.
Robinson had a strong start to the season with 340 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, but saw his usage fall off on Sunday in the Jags loss to the Giants.
Robinson should have a much larger work load with the Jets. New York lost their rooking running back Breece Hall for the season on Sunday.