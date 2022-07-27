Rockford FIRE athletes heading to Jr. Olympics

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Rockford Park District athletes are getting ready to compete in the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the nation. The 56th edition of the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games will be held in Greensboro, NC from July 30-Aug. 6. The Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field program, run by the Rockford Park District’s Youth Sports team, attended the AAU Central Regional Qualifier for Region 13 on June 30-July 2, at Benedictine University in Lisle. More than 700 athletes from Illinois and Indiana participated in the qualifier meet and now the top 6 athletes in each event are advancing to the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Through regional, district, and national qualifiers, the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games will see approximately 14,000 participants with several of those participants representing the Rockford region. Rockford F.I.R.E Track and Field athletes that are participating in the AAU Junior Olympic Games:
· Giannie Casis (13) - Boys 800m and Javelin
· Jasire Cross-Beeks (14) – Javelin
· Letresse Buisker (17-18) - Women’s High Jump
· Sydni Badertscher (15-16) - Javelin and Shot Put
· Tia McCollum (10), Eseel Taha (10), London McCollum (10), Paris McCollum (10) – 4x100
· Za’Khaiah Cross-Harris (10) – Javelin
Forreston teammates Letresse Buisker and Sydni Badertscher are both heading to the big competition.
"I'd say freshman year is when I really realized that high jump the event is something that I really loved and enjoyed," Buisker, who took 6th in the 1-A state meet, said. "It wasn't just an event in track. It was something that I was very passionate about and something that I found cool because not a lot of people do high jump. They do more running when it comes to track and then high jump just gets shadowed so then when I can achieve all the accomplishments in high jump, it brings light to how good these high jumpers have to be."
Badertscher is a thrower for the Lady Cardinals, who don't have a throws coach for the girls team.
"It's just, so grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me and grateful all around to everyone who has supported me," she said. "Especially my brother. He's been like my coach because my school doesn't offer a coach for the girls track team for shot put or discus, so he's really pushed me to my limits and I wouldn't be where I am without him."
The athletes will head to North Carolina this weekend.