Rockford Christian wins Pecatonica Summer League hoops title

PECATONICA (WREX) — Rockford Christian got a big performance from rising sophomore Christian Cummings, as the Royal Lions beat Pecatonica, 75-51, to take home the tournament title. They used a high energy approach defensively to force turnovers and get some easy baskets to extend the lead.
"Kind of our motto this summer is, 'We don't get tired.' We play up most of the time, try to cause some chaos in the full court," said Rockford Christian head coach Isaiah Johnson. "Then we try to play a little solid defense on the end. But our goal is to put pressure on their ball handlers. On the offensive end, our goal is to put pressure on their defense. We have guys on the perimeter where all of them can handle the ball. So it's tough to guard when you have guys who can shoot it and put it on the floor at multiple positions. It was a fun summer."
The Royal Lions jumped out to a lead midway through the first half and kept it going, extending it to double digits at halftime. Elijah Daugherty, another Rockford Christian rising sophomore, also impressed with a vast array of buckets in the win. The Royal Lions are coming off a season in which they lost in the 2-A Sectional final to Rockford Lutheran. They don't have a lot of size coming back, but they have a lot of versatile guards who can handle the ball and shoot from the outside. It should make for a fun Big Northern Conference race this upcoming winter.