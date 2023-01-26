 Skip to main content
...Period of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Friday Morning...

A quick moving weather system will bring a period of moderate to
briefly heavy snow to portions of northern Illinois and northwest
Indiana after sunrise Friday morning. While snowfall amounts are
only expected to be an inch or two, the snow is expected to
develop during the morning commute and will accumulate quickly
making for slick road conditions. In addition, winds gusting
to 35 mph will likely cause some blowing of snow and reduced
visibility. This combination of falling and blowing snow will
likely result in slow and slippery conditions for the morning
commute, before tapering off to lighter snow showers and flurries
by midday. Use caution heading out for your morning commute
Friday, and plan for the potential for slow travel.

Rockford Christian wins Crosstown Classic in comeback fashion

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Christian gave their home court a show in the Crosstown Classic on Thursday. The Royal Lions trailed by nearly double digits up until the fourth quarter. But Rockford Christian's playmakers would take over in the final seven minutes of the game. Kevion Cummings gave his squad the lead at 71-70 and Christian never gave it back to take the rivalry win. 

