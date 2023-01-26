ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Christian gave their home court a show in the Crosstown Classic on Thursday. The Royal Lions trailed by nearly double digits up until the fourth quarter. But Rockford Christian's playmakers would take over in the final seven minutes of the game. Kevion Cummings gave his squad the lead at 71-70 and Christian never gave it back to take the rivalry win.
Rockford Christian wins Crosstown Classic in comeback fashion
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
