Rockford Christian wins Crosstown Classic in comeback fashion

Weather Alert

...Period of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Friday Morning... A quick moving weather system will bring a period of moderate to briefly heavy snow to portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after sunrise Friday morning. While snowfall amounts are only expected to be an inch or two, the snow is expected to develop during the morning commute and will accumulate quickly making for slick road conditions. In addition, winds gusting to 35 mph will likely cause some blowing of snow and reduced visibility. This combination of falling and blowing snow will likely result in slow and slippery conditions for the morning commute, before tapering off to lighter snow showers and flurries by midday. Use caution heading out for your morning commute Friday, and plan for the potential for slow travel.