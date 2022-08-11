 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford Christian looks to bounce back from tough 2021 season

  • 0
Rockford Christian football practice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian moved back to the Big Northern Conference last year and did not win a game. The Royal Lions had low numbers and a new coach, but now Terry Gulley is in his 2nd season at the helm and looking for some improvement.

"[I'm bringing a] tougher mindset," Gulley said. "I'm still going to be fair. I'll treat everyone the same. With having more kids, we'll have more competition so it will be a lot easier to coach."

He said the numbers in the program are growing. The players know success on Friday nights starts on the practice field.

"Just more aggressive, just focus more in practice," senior wide receiver and defensive back Bjorn Carlson said.

"Practice is where it's at," said junior running back and linebacker Tucker Delaney. "You just show yourself out here, then that will show you in the game as well."

Rockford Christian opens the season at home against Rock Falls.

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

