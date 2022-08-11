Rockford Christian looks to bounce back from tough 2021 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian moved back to the Big Northern Conference last year and did not win a game. The Royal Lions had low numbers and a new coach, but now Terry Gulley is in his 2nd season at the helm and looking for some improvement.
"[I'm bringing a] tougher mindset," Gulley said. "I'm still going to be fair. I'll treat everyone the same. With having more kids, we'll have more competition so it will be a lot easier to coach."
He said the numbers in the program are growing. The players know success on Friday nights starts on the practice field.
"Just more aggressive, just focus more in practice," senior wide receiver and defensive back Bjorn Carlson said.
"Practice is where it's at," said junior running back and linebacker Tucker Delaney. "You just show yourself out here, then that will show you in the game as well."
Rockford Christian opens the season at home against Rock Falls.