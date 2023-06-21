 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Christian Basketball cruises to Pecatonica Summer League win

  • 0

PECATONICA (WREX) - Rockford Christian looks like they're in mid-season form at the Pecatonica Summer League. The Royal Lions are coming off a 2022-2023 season with a final record of 28-2. They're look ready for another great season next year, with Elijah Daugherty and Christian Cummings entering their junior seasons. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you