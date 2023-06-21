PECATONICA (WREX) - Rockford Christian looks like they're in mid-season form at the Pecatonica Summer League. The Royal Lions are coming off a 2022-2023 season with a final record of 28-2. They're look ready for another great season next year, with Elijah Daugherty and Christian Cummings entering their junior seasons.
Rockford Christian Basketball cruises to Pecatonica Summer League win
