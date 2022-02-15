Rockford boxers take home National Silver Gloves championships

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gavin Bernal and Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez brought home their 3rd straight National Silver Gloves championships following some strong performances last week. They represent Patriots Gateway Boxing Club in Rockford, which has produced numerous champions over the years.
"It's been great here," Arcos-Rodriguez said. "I put a lot of hard work in here. Every coach has helped in here as well. It's a great atmosphere to be around."
Although these championships are nice, Bernal is focused on what's still to come.
"There's more success that I could have in the future," Bernal said. "I love getting in the ring. I love punching, showing off my skills and especially just getting my hand raised."
Both Bernal and Arcos-Rodriguez have had their hands raised more often than not in their young amateur boxing careers. They hope to keep that trend going moving forward as they represent Rockford on the national stage.