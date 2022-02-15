 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford boxers take home National Silver Gloves championships

  • 0
Rockford boxers Gavin Bernal and Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez show off their National Silver Gloves titles.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gavin Bernal and Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez brought home their 3rd straight National Silver Gloves championships following some strong performances last week. They represent Patriots Gateway Boxing Club in Rockford, which has produced numerous champions over the years.

"It's been great here," Arcos-Rodriguez said. "I put a lot of hard work in here. Every coach has helped in here as well. It's a great atmosphere to be around."

Although these championships are nice, Bernal is focused on what's still to come.

"There's more success that I could have in the future," Bernal said. "I love getting in the ring. I love punching, showing off my skills and especially just getting my hand raised."

Both Bernal and Arcos-Rodriguez have had their hands raised more often than not in their young amateur boxing careers. They hope to keep that trend going moving forward as they represent Rockford on the national stage.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you