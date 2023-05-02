Rock Valley Softball makes top ten in Division Two rankings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Golden Eagles were ranked 10th in the country in the NJCAA Division Two rankings on Monday. They've been climbing the ranks all season and the top ten in the tenth week of the season.
This is the first season in Division Two for RVC. The Golden Eagles made the switch after winning 8 straight National Championships in Division Three. While they're facing tougher competition this year, their standards have remained the same.
"The Division Two level as we knew was going to be more challenging," Head Coach Darin Monroe said. "We have to show up and compete or you lose, and I think that's good. I'm really happy with how our program has transitioned. All but two of our losses have been against NJCAA Division Ones. And that's how we built a Division Three level, playing a majority of our schedule against a higher level competition of Division Ones and Twos."