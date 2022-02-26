Rock Valley men's basketball secures District title at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock Valley men's basketball team defended home court and beat Lorain in the District championship, 61-54. The Golden Eagles now host Nationals, which is also at RVC. Hononegah grad Nick Pierson had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
"Just being at home knowing that the national tournament is going to be here, that's what excites me the most," said RVC freshman guard George Williams. "How we came together at the end that's all that matters, coming away with the dub."
"When Coach Hicks and I got here three years ago, this was our goal to get to the national tournament and today we had the opportunity to do that," said head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. "The guys just battled, they played down the stretch, things they've been doing the last month. I'm just really proud of those guys, really happy they could get it done here at home and now we get to come back home and host a national tournament."
The women's basketball team also hosted a District championship, but fell to Owens 62-51. The Lady Golden Eagles still can receive a bid for the National tournament based on their success this season.