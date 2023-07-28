Rochelle tennis tournament kicks off on Friday

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rochelle High School hosted day one of their annual tennis tournament today, inviting athletes of all ages from junior high on up to come out for some friendly competition.
The tournament continues to grow, this year featuring over 100 entries across 13 divisions, with 43 different cities being represented by competitors.
"We're really blessed with the facilities we have," said Rochelle boy's tennis head coach Kristy Eckardt. "A lot of schools don't have courts at all, let alone 10. So, it's nice to be in kind of a central location too."
For two sisters who braved the heat to compete today, the tournament was a chance to see some new competition and improve their skills.
"I had a lot of fun," said tournament participant Grace Betts. "It was both a challenge and I also got to meet a lot of new, nice people. And this is going to be my 10th year playing, and I just want to get better and better so this is a good way to do it."
Day two of the tournament will kick of tomorrow morning at Rochelle High School, with the Women's Doubles division starting bright and early at 8 A.M.
Full schedule below: