Rochelle RBs poised to lead Hubs

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rochelle's running backs ran roughshod over opposing defenses last year. Garrett Gensler, Trey Taft and Cody Stover-Cullum all return to the Hubs this year behind a strong offensive line that should give the Hubs a potent run game.
But beyond the field, the running backs all know each other very well, and want to see one another succeed.
"Garrett, Cody and I, we've literally grown up together since kindergarten," Taft said. "We were in the same class. We've been best friends forever, always been playing next to each other and this Wing-T offense we've always played, we've always been the 3 guys and it's pretty amazing to see how far we've come."
The Hubs made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs last year, posting an 8-win season. This year, Rochelle is hoping for even bigger things.
"We've been working hard together," Gensler said. "I'm excited to see what we can do."
Rochelle opens the season at home against Woodstock.