Rochelle looking for another playoff run

ROCHELLE (WREX) - Last year the Hubs rushing attack helped carry Rochelle to two playoff wins in 2022. The Hubs are looking for that again this year behind what they hope will be another physical running game.

Last year, Rochelle's season ended with a record of 9-3 before having their season ended against St. Francis. The Hubs looked like they have the potential for a strong passing game at their practice. But when it comes to Friday nights, the Hubs' opponents can expect some physicality on the field.

"We like to be physical, we like to break our opponents," junior Xavier Villalobos said. "Try to be physical all the time, when they get tired, that's when we thrive."

"This is a great team to be around," senior Tommy Tourdot said. "We all push each other to get better. We're very confident in our offense and our game should see a lot more intensity this year. It'll be run heavy, but that's just Rochelle football."

You can catch Rochelle football on the road to open up their season against Woodstock.