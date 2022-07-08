Roby discusses move to Spurs, advice for young athletes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even after a solid couple of years with Oklahoma City in which he started 62 games, the Thunder waived Isaiah Roby this week. The San Antonio Spurs snagged the Dixon native off waivers shortly after that.
"Even speaking with the coaching staff and front office at Oklahoma City after getting waived by them, they said, 'You've come a long way. You've grown into a solid NBA player.' It wasn't a decision of whether I could play in the NBA," Roby explains. "It was a roster crunch. I have full confidence in myself going down to San Antonio and competing down there and competing in the NBA next year."
Roby is grateful for the opportunities he received in Oklahoma City.
"That's the one thing from OKC I really take with me," he said. "Just invaluable experience. Guarding certain teams, learning how certain teams play. Over the years, just continuing to learn and grow."
While he's expanded his game every year since getting drafted in 2019, Roby's mindset is what's grown the most over the past three years.
"I would say confidence and assertiveness," Roby says. "There's been times, even in college, just going back and watching whether it was my role or not, I think I lacked some aggressiveness. In the NBA I've been able to figure out where to be aggressive, how to be aggressive and where to be successful at that. That's probably the biggest improvement I've had."
Roby is working out in Chicago a lot this offseason, as he tries to keep making improvements to his game.
"Every offseason I try to focus on one thing primarily," he says. "This offseason has been continuing to add strength. Continuing to make my body feel better so that way when training camp comes, I'm ready to go. That's been my focus this summer."
He did make it back to Dixon for the Petunia Festival recently, and he always enjoys coming home.
"That's one thing that's special about growing up in a small town is you get to go home and see people you went to school with, played sports with, played sports against," Roby said. "I saw guys from other towns. Seeing my friends is always special. Whenever I get the chance to go back to Dixon, I try to take advantage of that."
His message to young kids is to try plenty of different sports.
"I grew up playing football," he explains. "I grew up playing football, basketball, soccer, baseball. I ran track and jumped high jump in high school. Don't start taking it too serious too young."
Roby even picked up a new sport since joining the NBA.
"I picked up golf three years ago," he says with a laugh. "I'm better. But I'm still not good, you know."
But he's plenty good on the basketball court, as he looks to play a role on a rebuilding Spurs team this season.