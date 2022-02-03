 Skip to main content
Robertson, Brown earn FNN Performance of the Week poll wins

Judy Krause talks to MIyah Brown.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After looking at some of the best high school basketball performances from last week, South Beloit's Ross Robertson (25 pts, 15 rebs) and Winnebago's Miyah Brown (32 pts) took home this week's FNN Performance of the Week poll wins. The Sobos and Indians fans stepped up for the players in their small communities.

Robertson, a South Beloit freshman, garnered 54 percent of the 1,432 combined votes received from our website and Twitter. The NIC-10 split the rest of the vote, with Belvidere North's Ethan Andre earning 18 percent, Jefferson's Randy Johnson getting 15 percent and Guilford's Malachi Johnson rounding out the voting with 13 percent. Randy Johnson received the most votes on Twitter, while the bulk of Robertson's votes came from our website.

In the girls poll, Winnebago standout Miyah Brown collected 50 percent of the total votes, with a majority of them coming from our website. Brooklyn Gray got the most support in the Twitter poll and finished with 24 percent of the total. Byron's Ava Kultgen snagged 15 percent of the vote, while Belvidere North's Crystal Sotelo got 11 percent.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

