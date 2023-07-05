LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rivets won their third straight home game on Wednesday, beating the Kenosha Kingfish 5-3 to finish off the sweep. Rockford took the lead in the bottom of the 6th on wild pitch and held onto their lead the rest of the way. The Rivets start up a two game series in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Rivets win third straight home game against Kenosha
Eric Graver
Sports Director
