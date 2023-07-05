 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rivets win third straight home game against Kenosha

  • 0

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rivets won their third straight home game on Wednesday, beating the Kenosha Kingfish 5-3 to finish off the sweep. Rockford took the lead in the bottom of the 6th on wild pitch and held onto their lead the rest of the way. The Rivets start up a two game series in Kalamazoo on Thursday. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you