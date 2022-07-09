Rivets win pitcher's dual against Rafters

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rivets found themselves in a pitchers dual on Saturday night between the Rafters' Cooper Robinson and their starter Kyle Seebach.
The Rapids first run came in the third inning, but that was all they would get. Kyle Seebach pitched 6 innings allowing just one run on six hits with 11 punch-outs.
Rockford tied the game in the 4th on a hit and run. Tony Lindwedel's double on the play scored a hustling Matt Mebane all the way from first base. Some heads up baserunning from the Rivets proved to be all the difference. Dylan Robertson advanced to third on a wild pitch and Brandon Bannon hit him home on a bloop single to right field.
The Rivets head to Green Bay tomorrow for a two game series with the Rockers.