Rivets use 6-run inning to beat Kenosha

Rivets batting in 2nd inning

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored six runs in the 2nd inning on their way to a 6-2 win over the Kenosha Kingfish to start a four-game homestand.

Ricky Castro, a right-handed pitcher out of Purdue, tossed six shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five in the win. The Rivets took advantage of some Kenosha defensive miscues to extend the big inning in the 2nd and never looked back. They'll play another game with Kenosha Thursday night, then host Wisconsin Rapids for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

