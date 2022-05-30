 Skip to main content
Rivets score 19 runs in season-opening win

Rockford Rivets season opener

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored early and often in their season opener, beating the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 19-5. After allowing 3 runs in the 1st, the Rivets scored a run in the bottom of the 1st, then plated 9 runs in the 2nd inning to take a big lead. They had another big inning with 6 runs in the 7th inning to pull away even more.

Johannes Haakenson went 5-6 with 5 RBI, while Ty Crittenberger and Matthew Mebane both drove in four runs, with Mebane hitting a grand slam in the 2nd inning.

The Rivets play three more home games to start the season, Tuesday-Thursday, all with 6:35 p.m. starts.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

