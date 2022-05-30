Rivets score 19 runs in season-opening win

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored early and often in their season opener, beating the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 19-5. After allowing 3 runs in the 1st, the Rivets scored a run in the bottom of the 1st, then plated 9 runs in the 2nd inning to take a big lead. They had another big inning with 6 runs in the 7th inning to pull away even more.
Johannes Haakenson went 5-6 with 5 RBI, while Ty Crittenberger and Matthew Mebane both drove in four runs, with Mebane hitting a grand slam in the 2nd inning.
The Rivets play three more home games to start the season, Tuesday-Thursday, all with 6:35 p.m. starts.