Rivets return home and win after equipment stolen

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After having their equipment stolen off their bus in Michigan over the weekend, the Rockford Rivets came back home and delivered a 9-1 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Rockford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 1st, then tacked on runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings before scoring another four runs in the 4th inning to put it out of reach. Matthew Mebane was a double shy of the cycle, going 3-5 with a homerun, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.
The dogs were out in full force to see the win on Bark at the Park night.