Rivets Pitcher Kyle Seebach named Northwoods League all-star

LOVES PARK (WREX) - Rochelle native and NIU Huskie Kyle Seebach is heading to the Northwoods League All-Star Game.
"It's pretty cool," Seebach said. "It's a really cool honor, I just thank God for this opportunity."
Being so close to home, the Rivets' pitcher hears a lot of cheers from friends and family at Rivets Stadium.
"All my friends and family are able to come out," Seebach said. "It's such a great experience, they're always supporting me in whatever I do. It's cool to have them at almost every home game."
The 6'8 lefty leads the league with 56 strikeouts. He says attacking the zone early has been the key to the all the punch-outs.
"I'm somewhere around 70 percent first pitch strikes, which is big. Winning the first two out of three pitches is huge. After that, see where you're at in the count, whether you can put them away."
Seebach has a lot of experience on the mound, but he says this year his velocity and command have taken a big step.
"Overall command of the zone has been the biggest improvement, my velo's jumped a little bit too, which has helped. Overall command with at least 3 pitches, I'm still working on my curveball a little bit but, good command of 3 pitches definitely helps."
The Rivets pitcher plans to keep building off his all-star campaign and make it to the next level.
"The end goal is just to get signed," Seebach said. "That's the end goal"
The all-star game is this Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids.