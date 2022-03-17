Rising Stars Classic returns as rosters unveiled

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rising Stars Classic makes its return this year after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. Rock Valley College will host an All-Star Game for high school senior basketball players, featuring players from the NIC-10 against players from other area high schools. Here are the rosters for this year's teams.
NIC-10 BOYS
Rob Chaney - Auburn
Owen Hart - Hononegah
Jemere Jefferson - East
Kaleb Dixson - Freeport
Alex Wilson - Harlem
Lathan Lewis - Harlem
Bryson Hodge - Guilford
Joey Appino - Boylan
Latrell Kyles - East
Dominic Commisso - Hononegah
Head Coach - Chris Dixon (Guilford)
AREA BOYS
Kellen Henze - Eastland
Jake Gaither - Dixon
Alec Golembiewski - Genoa-Kingston
Garrett Bertrand - Rockford Lutheran
Evan Davidson - Stillman Valley
Carl Firch - Winnebago
Ike Johnson - Rockford Christian
Ryan Simmons - Rochelle
Hunter Hoffman - Pecatonica
Lane McVicar - DeKalb
Head Coach - Bobby Heisler (Pecatonica)
NIC-10 GIRLS
Brooklyn Gray - Auburn
Haley Warren - Hononegah
Mya Davidson - Harlem
Karley Colson - Jefferson
Carly LaMay - Hononegah
Crystal Sotelo - Belvidere North
Kiara Brandon - Guilford
Olivia Harter - Boylan
Julie Bailey - Harlem
Zhakyla Evans - Auburn
Head Coach - Jason Brunke (Hononegah)
AREA GIRLS
Miyah Brown - Winnebago
Renee Rittmeyer - Winnebago
Mikayla Huffine - Rockford Lutheran
Sam Tourtillott - Dixon
Izzie McKinley - Byron
Faith Feuerbach - Sycamore
Ella Shipley - Sycamore
Olivia Dinges - Amboy
Brynn Haas - Stockton
Mary Zettle - Dakota
Head Coach - Judy Krause (Winnebago)