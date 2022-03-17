 Skip to main content
Rising Stars Classic returns as rosters unveiled

Judy Krause talks to MIyah Brown.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rising Stars Classic makes its return this year after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. Rock Valley College will host an All-Star Game for high school senior basketball players, featuring players from the NIC-10 against players from other area high schools. Here are the rosters for this year's teams.

NIC-10 BOYS

Rob Chaney - Auburn

Owen Hart - Hononegah

Jemere Jefferson - East

Kaleb Dixson - Freeport

Alex Wilson - Harlem

Lathan Lewis - Harlem

Bryson Hodge - Guilford

Joey Appino - Boylan

Latrell Kyles - East

Dominic Commisso - Hononegah

Head Coach - Chris Dixon (Guilford)

AREA BOYS

Kellen Henze - Eastland

Jake Gaither - Dixon

Alec Golembiewski - Genoa-Kingston

Garrett Bertrand - Rockford Lutheran

Evan Davidson - Stillman Valley

Carl Firch - Winnebago

Ike Johnson - Rockford Christian

Ryan Simmons - Rochelle

Hunter Hoffman - Pecatonica

Lane McVicar - DeKalb

Head Coach - Bobby Heisler (Pecatonica)

NIC-10 GIRLS

Brooklyn Gray - Auburn

Haley Warren - Hononegah

Mya Davidson - Harlem

Karley Colson - Jefferson

Carly LaMay - Hononegah

Crystal Sotelo - Belvidere North

Kiara Brandon - Guilford

Olivia Harter - Boylan

Julie Bailey - Harlem

Zhakyla Evans - Auburn

Head Coach - Jason Brunke (Hononegah)

AREA GIRLS

Miyah Brown - Winnebago

Renee Rittmeyer - Winnebago

Mikayla Huffine - Rockford Lutheran

Sam Tourtillott - Dixon

Izzie McKinley - Byron

Faith Feuerbach - Sycamore

Ella Shipley - Sycamore

Olivia Dinges - Amboy

Brynn Haas - Stockton

Mary Zettle - Dakota

Head Coach - Judy Krause (Winnebago)

