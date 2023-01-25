Revamped $2 million tournament signals new era for chess

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on secondary less traveled roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&