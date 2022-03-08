Report: Rodgers inks 4-year, $200M deal to stay with Packers

UPDATE: GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — Aaron Rodgers says reports of him signing a contract extension are "inaccurate."
Rodgers took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said the following:
Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — It looks like Aaron Rodgers' days with the Packers won't be ending just yet.
NFL.com is confirming reports that the Green Bay quarterback signed a 4-year extension to stay with the Packers. The deal is reportedly worth $200 million, with more than $153 million being guaranteed.
Rodgers won the MVP last year despite controversy over being vaccinated and later missing a game after contracting the coronavirus.
Rodgers and the Packers are the early favorites to with the NFC North again in 2022.