Report: Chicago Bears trade No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick to Carolina Panthers

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have traded their No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, according to reports on Friday.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have traded their No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.
In compensation, reports say the Bears will receive two picks in this year's draft (No. 9 and No. 61 overall), a first round pick in next year's draft, a second round choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.
READ MORE: The Chicago Bears officially purchase Arlington Heights property for proposed stadium
Moore has spent all five of his seasons in the NFL with Carolina, averaging 14.3 yards per catch and catching 21 touchdowns, seven of which coming from the 2022 season.
The Bears have been the subject of widespread speculation in the NFL since they got the first overall pick after the 2022 season, in which the franchise went 3-14, losing 14 games in a season for the first time in the franchise's 103-year history.
The Panthers were expected to make a move up in the draft and are likely to draft a quarterback after starting the season with Baker Mayfield, waiving him in favor of Sam Darnold in the middle of the season.