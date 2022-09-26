Remembering Lloyd McWilliams

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lloyd McWilliams loved golf. He helped pass that love of the game onto countless young golfers throughout the years. McWilliams died Saturday after battling cancer for several months. But his legacy in Rockford golf will live a long time.
McWilliams was named a U.S. Kids Top 50 Junior Instructor. He's also a Rockford Golf Hall of Famer, and was given the Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois PGA Section in 2018. But among all those honors, it was the kids that brought extra light to McWilliams' life.
"To the golf community, to me, he was the rock and foundation of the youth golf program," Rockford Park District youth golf instructor Dave Copp said. "He and Mike Johnson really got this thing moving. That's what I think of him, with the junior golf. He just had a passion for wanting juniors to be successful at golf."
And he made sure the young kids all the way to high schoolers could hone their golf skills.
"He is so involved in helping out with different groups of kids, different age levels, he wanted to make sure all age levels were started," Mike Johnson, a longtime friend, said.
Johnson knew Lloyd for more than four decades. They golf together. They drove to Florida together, with Johnson saying they never had to turn on the radio. They could just talk. They shared countless moments on and off the golf course together through the years.
"What a good friend," Johnson said. "He just would help if I had anything at all that I needed, or my wife, he was there to help."
Johnson is also battling cancer. Seeing how his good friend handled it gives him inspiration.
"I am going through the same battle," he says. "I learned to battle and Lloyd was like, 'I'm going to be able to do this and do that. I need to continue to give lessons because I'm know I'm going to do that.' It was always that positive thinking."
Dave Copp has become a mainstay in the Rockford youth golf scene, crediting McWilliams for pushing him to make the leap into youth golf instruction. His favorite McWilliams memory came just weeks ago.
"My favorite moment was just a few weeks ago when we had the 100th anniversary out at Ingersoll," Copp said. "I was dressed up in my outfit from the 1920s and Lloyd was gracious enough to invite me into his foursome. Mike Johnson with [Lloyd] and Dave Spencer. We had a fabulous time. 'Hey Dave, if you tweak this, if you do that, I think you'll get a better drive.' All the way."
Now, Dave wants to make Lloyd proud and continue the youth golf tradition.
"I hope to do my best for him," Copp said.
Lloyd McWilliams gave his all to the game of golf, and his presence will be felt for a long time around Rockford golf courses.
