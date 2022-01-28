Remembering Coach Adam Holder.

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Aquin and Freeport communities are mourning the loss of beloved coach, Adam Holder. The girls varsity assistant basketball coach suffered a "medical emergency" during the team's game against Stockton on Thursday night. The school released a statement and said, in part:
"Such a dramatic turn of events has left our community devastated. Adam meant so much to so many. Through more than a decade of coaching here at Aquin, he developed deep and lasting relationships with many of our students, faculty, alumni, and parents. Adam coached High School Baseball, High School Girl's Basketball, Jr. High Basketball, and was a huge proponent in our youth basketball leagues, as well."
Former Aquin standout and two-time state champion, Sophie Brunner, said he will be dearly missed.
"He's Adam Holder, he's as humble as they come, generous, hardworking and he was a friend to everyone," said Brunner. "Everyone is just going to miss him a lot. It wasn't just his kids that loved him. The surrounding area that he's coached and especially those Aquin boys and girls really love him, so it's a huge, huge miss for all of us."
She also raved about Holder's unique presence that can't be replicated.
"There's just a lot of things about Adam that you just can't replace," said Brunner. "I think that's why as a community especially, the Aquin community, we're all just having a hard time to see life without Adam Holder because he's just been such an important piece of everyone there."
The school announced a visitation for Holder will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, with a funeral taking place on Tuesday morning.