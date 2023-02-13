ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Hononegah Girls basketball team advanced to the Regional Finals after their 54-34 win over Auburn on Monday, they'll face the Harlem Huskies on Thursday night. The Huskies punched their ticket to the Regional Final with a 47-37 win over Hampshire.
Regional Semifinals: Hononegah beats Auburn, Harlem holds off Hampshire
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
