Regional Semifinals: Hononegah beats Auburn, Harlem holds off Hampshire

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Hononegah Girls basketball team advanced to the Regional Finals after their 54-34 win over Auburn on Monday, they'll face the Harlem Huskies on Thursday night. The Huskies punched their ticket to the Regional Final with a 47-37 win over Hampshire. 

