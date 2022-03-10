RC's Ike Johnson earns FNN Performance of the Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian's Ike Johnson takes home the final Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll win of this season. Johnson posted a huge double-double, with 16 points and 19 rebounds in the Sectional final against Rockford Lutheran.
Johnson played his unmistakable physical brand of basketball, doing it offensively, defensively and on the boards to keep his team in it against rival Lutheran. His fans showed up big in the voting this week, as he tallied almost a thousand votes out of a total of almost 2,500 votes across our website and Twitter polls.
Johnson received 40 percent of the votes, followed by Auburn's Rob Chaney who had 36 percent. Lutheran's Walt Hill got 21 percent, while Ben Werner of Scales Mound rounded it out with 3 percent. Thanks to everyone who participated in these polls all season.