RC's Cummings takes next step in basketball development

PECATONICA (WREX) — Christian Cummings stormed onto the scene as a freshman at Rockford Christian last year. As teams in the Pecatonica Summer League found out, his handles, ability to finish at the rim and outside shooting ability make the rising sophomore tough to stop. But he also focuses on stopping others.
"A lot of times as fans, they look at the fancy moves and him scoring," Rockford Christian head coach Isaiah Johnson explains. "But he is an excellent defender. Help side, on the ball, rebounding. He's just not one-dimensional. A lot of people watch the scoring and how many points he can put up. He does it all for us and he's a great leader."
Without any big guys on the team, Cummings and the other guards know they have to put an extra focus on defense.
"I've been developing," Cummings said. "I'm trying to learn how to guard more in the post. This season we don't have as many bigs as we had last. But we're going to try to make it work."
A lot of hard work has led to Cummings' ability to put on a show on the basketball court.
"I stay in the gym at least two hours," he says. "I work on ball handling, shooting and many things with my brother, Kevion Cummings. We're very competitive when we play against each other."
That competition helps fuel the younger brother. He's never the biggest guy out there, but he's fearless when attacking the basket.
"It's very fun being able to finish over defenders knowing I'm not as tall as they may be," Cummings says. "I feel really good about myself."
He carries himself with a positive demeanor, and is always open to do whatever is needed to help the team.
"And as much of a talent as he is, he's very coachable," Johnson said. "It's a joy to watch him play because you see that he enjoys the game and he's a very coachable kid."
Which could lead him to big things in the game of basketball.
"I want to play at the top level," he says. "I want to play at that level. It's going to be tough but I'm going to keep working."
Christian Cummings hopes all that work in the summer will yield big results in the winter.