 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk This Afternoon...

WHERE... Areas along and north of Interstate-80.

WINDS... Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

TIMING...Through early this evening.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY... As low as 25 to 30 percent.

IMPACTS... The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity,
warm temperatures, and dry fuels will result in an increased risk
of fire spread. Consider postponing planned outdoor burning and
take extra precaution with fireworks and smoking materials.

RC's Cummings takes next step in basketball development

  • 0
Christian Cummings in Summer League

PECATONICA (WREX) — Christian Cummings stormed onto the scene as a freshman at Rockford Christian last year. As teams in the Pecatonica Summer League found out, his handles, ability to finish at the rim and outside shooting ability make the rising sophomore tough to stop. But he also focuses on stopping others.

"A lot of times as fans, they look at the fancy moves and him scoring," Rockford Christian head coach Isaiah Johnson explains. "But he is an excellent defender. Help side, on the ball, rebounding. He's just not one-dimensional. A lot of people watch the scoring and how many points he can put up. He does it all for us and he's a great leader."

Without any big guys on the team, Cummings and the other guards know they have to put an extra focus on defense.

"I've been developing," Cummings said. "I'm trying to learn how to guard more in the post. This season we don't have as many bigs as we had last. But we're going to try to make it work."

A lot of hard work has led to Cummings' ability to put on a show on the basketball court.

"I stay in the gym at least two hours," he says. "I work on ball handling, shooting and many things with my brother, Kevion Cummings. We're very competitive when we play against each other."

That competition helps fuel the younger brother. He's never the biggest guy out there, but he's fearless when attacking the basket.

"It's very fun being able to finish over defenders knowing I'm not as tall as they may be," Cummings says. "I feel really good about myself."

He carries himself with a positive demeanor, and is always open to do whatever is needed to help the team.

"And as much of a talent as he is, he's very coachable," Johnson said. "It's a joy to watch him play because you see that he enjoys the game and he's a very coachable kid."

Which could lead him to big things in the game of basketball.

"I want to play at the top level," he says. "I want to play at that level. It's going to be tough but I'm going to keep working."

Christian Cummings hopes all that work in the summer will yield big results in the winter.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you