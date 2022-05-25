 Skip to main content
RC's comeback falls short in extra innings

Rockford Christian baseball coach Mike Mather

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Richmond-Burton dominated Rockford Christian for six and a half innings, but the Royal Lions stormed back to tie it in the bottom of the 7th to force extras, but the Rockets would survive with a 10-6 win over Rockford Christian.

Richmond-Burton built up a 6-0 lead, when the rain started to come down in the 7th. It woke up the Royal Lions, who fought back to tie the game with a 6-run 7th inning. But Richmond-Burton put an end to the Royal Lions' season with a 4-run 10th inning. 

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

