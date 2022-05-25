RC's comeback falls short in extra innings

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Richmond-Burton dominated Rockford Christian for six and a half innings, but the Royal Lions stormed back to tie it in the bottom of the 7th to force extras, but the Rockets would survive with a 10-6 win over Rockford Christian.
Richmond-Burton built up a 6-0 lead, when the rain started to come down in the 7th. It woke up the Royal Lions, who fought back to tie the game with a 6-run 7th inning. But Richmond-Burton put an end to the Royal Lions' season with a 4-run 10th inning.