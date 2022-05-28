RC's Buelte finishes 2nd in state tennis tourney; track athletes bring home gold

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS/CHARLESTON (WREX) — 1965 was the last time a tennis player from Rockford won a state championship. Rockford Christian’s Finley Buelte had a chance to end that streak and make history. The Royal Lions star faced Nicholas Patrick of Alleman in the 1-A state title match, but Buelte came up just short in his bid for the state title.
Buelte set the tone early, going up four games to one in the first set. Patrick would ultimately rally back and take the first set, 7-5. It would stay close in the second set, but Buelte wouldn’t be able to hold Patrick off in a 6-4 set loss, dropping the match in straight sets.
“If I could have held in that first set, it definitely could’ve been more competitive,” Buelte said. “I was up 4-2 and I couldn’t hold.”
Despite coming up short, Buelte has a lot to be proud of.
“It was senior year — I wanted to end it out with a bang,” Buelte said. “We got close. We had a pretty far run in the tournament, I gave it my all.”
Over in state track and field, some local athletes brought home championships. The Rockford Christian 4x800 meter relay team held off Elmwood by 19-hundredths of a second to win the state championship in the event.
Winnebago brought home a pair of relay championships as well. The Indians took the title in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Dakota's Camden Foesch took 3rd in the 100 meter dash.