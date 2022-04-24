Raymond-Young, Chicago Blitz to play X League game at the BMO in August

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stephanie Raymond-Young was once a star basketball player for Lutheran, and then continued her career at NIU, and even for a year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.
Now, she gets the chance to play another sport at a high level, as she's slated to be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Blitz, a women's football team in Mike Ditka's X League.
The Blitz are set to take on the Seattle Thunder at the BMO on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond-Young gave us an idea of what to expect in this 7-on-7 league.
"So it's very similar to the male arena league, which is 7-on-7 as well, it's very up-tempo," said Raymond-Young. "It's all about women hitting women, I mean who doesn't want to watch that? Just hit, hit hard. You know they re-branded the league to make it more about a women in power. They don't want to say it's all about the theatrical part of it. We don't want that anymore, we want to go out there and hit just like men."
The game in late-summer against Seattle is slated to start at 7 p.m.