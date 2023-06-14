BELOIT (WREX) - The Sky Carp dropped their second game of the series against the River Bandits on Wednesday. The third inning was all the difference in the contest. The River Bandits put up six runs on the Sky Carps two errors to secure the 10-4 win.
Quad Cities even series with Sky Carp
Eric Graver
Sports Director
