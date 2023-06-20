Pickleball continues to grow in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Pickleball has seen rapid growth all over the country, and Rockford is no exception. Inspiring Jenn Selchow, an avid pickleball player since 2009, to start Rockford Pickleball.
"It wasn't so much as opportunity, but demand and love for the sport," Selchow said.
When she got back into the sport over a decade ago, it was a much harder challenge to get involved.
"2009 is my first tournament I ever played in, I had to go to Seattle. There was no under 55 tournaments in the Midwest."
That's not the case anymore, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association says the sport has grown by 159 percent over the past three years. Growing the total number of players to 8.9 million players in 2022.
"It's very accessible," Selchow said. "Very easy to learn, but it takes a lifetime to perfect. You can learn the sport in about 45 minutes to an hour, but there's a lot of nuances to the sport that take a long time to master."
There's plenty of options to play the sport in the Stateline. Including lessons from Selchow at the UW Health Sports Factory.