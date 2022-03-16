Perrone out as Boylan girls basketball coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the winningest girls basketball coaches in the NIC-10 is out of a job. Boylan has parted ways with head coach Paul Perrone, with Perrone telling 13 Sports he was fired. In a letter sent out to parents, Boylan thanked Perrone for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavors.
Perrone surpassed the 500 career win mark this past season, earning just more than 200 of those at Harlem before coming over to Boylan. He led the Lady Titans to eight Regional titles and three Sectional titles.
Boylan will start looking for a new head coach immediately.