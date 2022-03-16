 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perrone out as Boylan girls basketball coach

  • 0
Boylan-Perrone
By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the winningest girls basketball coaches in the NIC-10 is out of a job. Boylan has parted ways with head coach Paul Perrone, with Perrone telling 13 Sports he was fired. In a letter sent out to parents, Boylan thanked Perrone for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Perrone surpassed the 500 career win mark this past season, earning just more than 200 of those at Harlem before coming over to Boylan. He led the Lady Titans to eight Regional titles and three Sectional titles.

Boylan will start looking for a new head coach immediately.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you