EASTLAND (WREX) - The Fulton Steamers were too much for Pecatonica on Tuesday night. The Indians kept the game close throughout the night but were never able to take the lead. Fulton pulled away late in the fourth quarter to win it 62-51.
Pecatonica falls to Fulton in 1A Sectional Semifinal
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
