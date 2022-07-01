Peaches Night at City Market kicks off weekend celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The limo rolled into City Market around 4:30. Out stepped former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Maybelle Blair, and then Megan Cavanagh, the actress who played the heavy-hitting Marla Hooch in 'A League of Their Own.' It's the start of a star-studded weekend in Rockford to support the mission to build a museum at the International Women's Baseball Center.
"It would have a whole educational element to it," Cavanagh said. "It would have batting cages. They would teach girls how to be umpires. The infrastructure of baseball, not just the game of baseball. I pray that it will happen in my lifetime."
Blair wants the IWBC project to pick up steam.
"You gotta remember, I'm 95 years old and I'm waiting for the first shovel to go in the ground at Beyer Stadium to get this reality going," said Blair. "I only have a good five years to help raise money to do this. We gotta get it done for our girls."
Blair played for the Peoria Redwings, a Peaches rival, but now she appreciates all Rockford does to support the mission.
"I hated the Peaches but I'm thrilled to be here because we want to build a women's baseball center right here in Rockford where we can have a home of our own," Blair said.
Cavanagh appreciates all the love she's receiving three decades after 'A League of Their Own' debuted.
"It's so wonderful," she said. "I'm so happy to be here. It's so fun to look around. Everyone has a Hooch 32 on their back."
It's not just fans from Rockford coming out to support the Peaches. Kathy Metz lives in Texas, but also spent some time in Wichita, where she remembers watching Fred VanVleet play. She made the trip to Rockford from Texas to check out this weekend's festivities.
"I'm just a huge fan of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the 30th anniversary for 'A League of Their Own,'" Metz said. "I thought I gotta find a way here. I gotta be here. So I made sure to come."
This movie's legacy lives on three decades later in large part because of the message it sends to female athletes. The character of Marla Hooch particularly stands out as a figure that sends positive messages to girls in sports.
"I never expected it but I understand it," Cavanagh said. "There's so many young girls that have been inspired to play ball and to play other sports from this movie."
Cavanagh earned the role of Hooch by showing off her baseball skills in a tryout. To see what this movie has become means everything to the actress.
"To have been part of something that iconic is just really special," Cavanagh said. "It's like winning the lottery."
The movie will live on in a new Amazon Prime series based on the movie that comes out in August. Fans in Rockford can get a sneak peak in a premiere at the Coronado Saturday night. There are also other events at Beyer Stadium earlier in the day, as Rockford embraces its history and shows off its Peach pride.