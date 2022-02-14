Ott recognized for 400th win; Lutheran takes down South Beloit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a special night at Auburn, where the school honored longtime head boys basketball coach Bryan Ott for achieving the 400 career win milestone a couple of weeks ago. Before the game with Belvidere, a video tribute to coach Ott played to congratulate him on the achievement. The Knights also honored their senior class with senior night. Auburn picked up a 72-35 win over Belvidere.
South Beloit and Rockford Lutheran met up in a battle of ranked teams, and the 2-A Crusaders took care of business on their home floor. Lutheran defeated South Beloit, 74-38, using a combination of speed and hot-shooting to fluster the 1-A Sobos. The two teams added the game to the schedule just a couple of weeks ago to test themselves before the playoffs. Garrett Bertrand had 17 points for Lutheran, while Ross Robertson tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds for South Beloit.