Ott gets 400th win as Auburn beats Guilford, 52-50

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For Bryan Ott, it's never been about him. The Auburn coach picked up his 400th career win as the 1st place Knights beat the 2nd place Guilford Vikings, 52-50, thanks to a late jumper from senior guard Rob Chaney. Ott called the 400 wins the result of longevity, but it means he's built his program into a successful one.
"That kind of number is really a program honor more than it is an individual one," Ott said. "I'm really, really proud of our kids. The way they fought through this, it's just fantastic."
Auburn led by 9 points at halftime, but Guilford made a charge in the 2nd half, eventually taking the lead on a step-back 3 from Bryson Hodge to make it 46-43. The teams traded buckets down the stretch and with the game tied at 50, Ott put his trust in Chaney.
"Coach Ott wanted us to take a shot right out of the hook, but I told him let's hold it," Chaney explains. "He went with my decision. He trusted in me. So I knew I was going to take the last shot. I got to my spot and knocked it down."
Ott gives all the praise to Chaney, who he calls the unquestioned leader of the team.
"Calm, cool, collected," Ott says of Chaney. "That big shot, that's just Rob. Making one when we needed one. I'm so proud of him."
And Chaney is happy he could play a key part in Ott's 400th career win.
"It means everything to me," Chaney says. "Coach Ott is my guy. He's been my guy since my freshman year. My dad used to coach here back when I was born. I've known coach Ott my whole life and this is a special night for all of us."
It's a special night that also keeps Auburn undefeated in NIC-10 play, putting them even closer to a conference title.