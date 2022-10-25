 Skip to main content
Oregon track coach selected for Hall of Fame

Oregon track Jim Spratt

OREGON (WREX) — Longtime Oregon High School track and field coach Jim Spratt has been selected by the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association for induction into the ITCCA Hall of Fame at their annual ceremony in January of 2023.

Spratt has coached track and field for 30 years, including 20 as the Hawks' head coach. He led the Hawks to a state championship in 2009, and has also guided them to 15 Sectional titles. He's also coached athletes to five individual state championships and two relay state titles. 

He's one of nine coaches getting inducted this winter and the only one from the area.

