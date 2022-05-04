Oregon, Belvidere athletes make college commitments

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon High School athletes Jenae Bothe and Jared Glendenning made their college commitments official in front of friends and family at a ceremony Wednesday. Bothe will throw for the track and field team at Washington University in St. Louis. Glendenning will play golf at Kishwaukee College after just picking up the sport two years ago during the pandemic.
"This is awesome," Bothe said. "It's a great academic opportunity and athletic. They have a fantastic program for track. It's a dream school for me. I'm very proud of what I've done to get here."
Glendenning has come a long way in just a couple of years playing golf.
"It's really special," he said. "I started golfing not too long ago. It was really kind of a fun thing to do, so it was just like do it, so."
Belvidere had six football players make college commitments. They are as follows.
Chris Boose - Roosevelt University
Juston Dennis - Liberty Preparatory
Kaden Finnestad - Rockford University
Mikey Loeding - Loras College
Warren Taylor - Rockford University
Aaron Wolman - UW-Oshkosh