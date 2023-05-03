 Skip to main content
Oregon and Byron host signing days

  • Updated
  • 0

BYRON/OREGON (WREX) - It was a busy afternoon in the Big Northern Conference with both Oregon and Byron High School's hosting their signing days. 

Oregon had 13 athletes celebrate their future college careers, here's a list of the senior Hawks who will continue playing their sports at the next level. 

Laila Anderson: Kishwaukee College Softball

Katelyn Bowers: Kishwaukee College Basketball

Mariah Drake: Kishwaukee College Basketball 

Orion Gallentine: Kishwaukee College E-Sports 

Ava Hackman: Carl Sandburg College Golf 

Brenna Heitter: Scott Comm. College Soccer

Brian Immel: Kishwaukee College Bowling

Hadley Lutz: Sauk Valley College Basketball 

Liz Mois: Southeastern University Softball 

Alyssa Mowry: Augustana College Soccer 

Avery Salsbury: Kishwaukee College Volleyball 

Ava Wight: Sauk Valley College Volleyball

Olivia Wynn: UT Martin Equestrian  

Over at Byron High School, 10 senior Tigers celebrated their future college careers as well.

Madison Lindquist: Blackhawk CC Volleyball

Tyler Reed: UW Platteville Football 

Jacob Kann: UW Platteville Football 

Nick Kesler: Wabash College Basketball 

Braden Smith: Maryville University Baseball 

Charley Mershon: Simpson College Baseball 

Maia Carlson: Rock Valley CC Softball

Audrey Kilmer: Lake Forest College Swimming 

Tyson Politsch: Carthage College Swimming 

Joey Reiche: Dakota Wesleyan Soccer

