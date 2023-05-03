Oregon and Byron host signing days

BYRON/OREGON (WREX) - It was a busy afternoon in the Big Northern Conference with both Oregon and Byron High School's hosting their signing days.
Oregon had 13 athletes celebrate their future college careers, here's a list of the senior Hawks who will continue playing their sports at the next level.
Laila Anderson: Kishwaukee College Softball
Katelyn Bowers: Kishwaukee College Basketball
Mariah Drake: Kishwaukee College Basketball
Orion Gallentine: Kishwaukee College E-Sports
Ava Hackman: Carl Sandburg College Golf
Brenna Heitter: Scott Comm. College Soccer
Brian Immel: Kishwaukee College Bowling
Hadley Lutz: Sauk Valley College Basketball
Liz Mois: Southeastern University Softball
Alyssa Mowry: Augustana College Soccer
Avery Salsbury: Kishwaukee College Volleyball
Ava Wight: Sauk Valley College Volleyball
Olivia Wynn: UT Martin Equestrian
Over at Byron High School, 10 senior Tigers celebrated their future college careers as well.
Madison Lindquist: Blackhawk CC Volleyball
Tyler Reed: UW Platteville Football
Jacob Kann: UW Platteville Football
Nick Kesler: Wabash College Basketball
Braden Smith: Maryville University Baseball
Charley Mershon: Simpson College Baseball
Maia Carlson: Rock Valley CC Softball
Audrey Kilmer: Lake Forest College Swimming
Tyson Politsch: Carthage College Swimming
Joey Reiche: Dakota Wesleyan Soccer