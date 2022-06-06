Orangeville's Janecke suits up for Team USA Hockey

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke just finished up her softball season a couple of weeks ago. Now she's suiting up for the United States in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championships. Madison is hosting the tournament, making for an easy trip for her family to come see her.
Janecke scored a goal in the 3rd period, helping Team USA beat Sweden, 6-1.
The United States will face Finland Tuesday night, then Canada on Thursday. If they get through pool play, they'll start bracket play with the quarterfinals Friday. The gold medal game is scheduled for next Monday.