Orangeville welcomes a familiar face at head coach

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) - While Orangeville Football has a new head coach this year, he's a familiar face to the program. Former Broncos Head Coach Jay Doyle returns as the head coach this season.
The last time he coached Orangeville they were an eleven man team, but now they've moved to eight man football. Coach Doyle still plans to bring his usual philosophy to the Broncos, no matter how many players are on the field.
"I think for me it's always been playing great team defense and be able to run the football with some play-action pass," Doyle said. "We're not going to go away from that. We've got the guys up front and in the backfield to do that. That's what they want to do. That's what we want to do. It's just playing a four quarter game where the team win or lose has to earn it. And that's how we want to play football again this year."
Orangeville opens the season at home Saturday afternoon against Milledgeville.